Skills enhancement : NBC preaches professionalism and ethics

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission is concerned about the decline of ethics and professionalism in the broadcast media.

The regulatory body has organised a skill enhancement workshop for presenters on television and announcers on radio to intimate them with the codes of broadcasting.

The Director General of the broadcasting commission, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu charged the select presenters and announcers attending the skill enhancement workshop to avoid using their programmes to promote hate speeches.

The officials of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission disclosed that the regulatory body will be firm in enforcement and sanctioning defaulting broadcast organisations.

July 25, 2017 10:46 am 0 Comments
