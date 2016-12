Three Containers loaded with substandard bulbs have been intercepted and seized by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria in Lagos.

The Standards agency’s director, inspectorate and compliance, Bede Obayi stated that the products have been seized due to non-conformity to set standards.

He explained that the products was less than thirty percent of the rated value and stated that SON enforcement team has evacuated trucks of the substandard bulbs from the owners warehouse.

SON seizes 3 containers of fake light bulbs