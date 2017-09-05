South Korea is also responding to the North’s latest missile threat, not in words but in action.

This as South Korean army and air forces this Monday carried out a missile drill targeted at the area where the North’s sixth

nuclear test had been carried out.

The military training involved live-fire exercises, with both ground- and air-launched rockets.

Monday’s drill was carried out by only the Korean military, but more are being prepared with the U.S. forces in the country.

This comes as South Korea says it has seen indications that the North is preparing more missile launches, possibly an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, marking a dramatic escalation of Pyongyang’s stand-off with the United States and its allies.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has condemned the the powerful nuclear test conducted by North Korea urging China to take the responsibility to respond with strong action.

Turnbull says the risk of war on the Korean peninsula is greater than it has been for over 60 years.

South Korea holds drill in response to North’s Nuclear test