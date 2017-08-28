Governors of south-south and southeast states have held a strategic meeting in Rivers State to collectively chart the way forward for both regions.

The meeting, which held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, had in attendance Governors of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Delta, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Abia States.

While Governors of Bayelsa, Anambra, Edo and Cross-River States were represented by their deputies.

Shortly before entering a closed door meeting, the Governors said the collaborative efforts of south-south and southeast state governments has become necessary in order to address years of marginalization suffered by both regions.

