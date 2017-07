Governors of the six south west states of Nigeria have advocated for economic Self-Determination for the geopolitical zone with special focus on export initiative.

They made this known at a meeting organised by the Southwest Governor’s Forum held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Governors of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Indoor, Lagos and Ekiti are in attendance.

They deliberated on areas of common interest like economy, security, education, Infrastructural development among others.

