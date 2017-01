The Kaduna State Security Council, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local government areas to 12 hours.

The state Police Commissioner said it will only be in effect from 6pm to 6am.

But the 24-hour curfew remains in effect in Kaura local government.

Only medical personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew.

