In the spirit of transparency, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has released his payslips for the months of October, 2016 to March, 2017 to the public. This is just as the House has described as misleading, claims by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that the National Assembly’s N115 billion in the 2016 National budget is for its 469 members.

Speaker Dogara releases 6 months payslip