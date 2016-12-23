Stephanie Linus and her son look adorable in new photos

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus shared adorable photos of herself and son, Maxwell from a recent photoshoot.

And you can tell her son was having a swell time as his cute looks will melt your heart.

Stephanie and Maxwell

Mama and son have fun at the shoot.

She also mentioned life as a mother has been.

‘Motherhood has changed me in profound ways. Every day I look at my kid and wonder if he actually popped out of me. The experience has basically turned me inside out, in a good way. I’ve learnt what it really means to put a person’s needs above my own. Emotionally, I have grown to love differently and understand life more meaningfully; I feel a huge sense of responsibility,’ she said.

