Streaming keeps Drake’s ‘More Life’ atop Billboard 200 chart

Canadian R&B artist Drake kept his reign at the top of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, boosted by strong online streaming of his “More Life” record.

April 11, 2017 10:09 am 0 Comments
