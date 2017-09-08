The striking university lecturers, ASUU, have agreed to consider the federal government’s offer and suspend their strike.

The agreement comes after a closed door meeting between ASUU and a government delegation in Abuja which lasted more than 12 hours.

The leadership of ASUU said though it accepted the proposal presented by the government, it would take the proposal to its members and get back to the government in a week.

The national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, told journalists after the meeting that the union will come back after one week to take its final decisions.

On his part, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said ASUU’s demands have been addressed and the union will get back to the government in a week after consulting with its principals.

Strike: ASUU agrees to consider Federal government’s offer