The Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, in the spirit of togetherness, on Wednesday paid tribute to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling acute-leukemia.

The team wore t-shirts branded with Ikeme’s face to their press conference, and after ward for a photo session.

On the shirts were the words: “Stay strong, Carl.”

The team shared photos on their official Twitter page, saying:

“We stand together, in solidarity with our goalkeeper @Carl_Ikeme. We believe he will overcome this challenge and join us again very soon. Dear @Carl_Ikeme, We are solidly behind you. You will overcome this setback. You will bounce back stronger and better.”

See the photos below:

