Super Eagles show support to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

The Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, in the spirit of togetherness, on Wednesday paid tribute to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who is battling acute-leukemia.

The team wore t-shirts branded with Ikeme’s face to their press conference, and after ward for a photo session.

On the shirts were the words: “Stay strong, Carl.”

The team shared photos on their official Twitter page, saying:

“We stand together, in solidarity with our goalkeeper @Carl_Ikeme. We believe he will overcome this challenge and join us again very soon.

 

Dear @Carl_Ikeme, We are solidly behind you. You will overcome this setback. You will bounce back stronger and better.”

See the photos below:

Super Eagles show support to goalkeeper Carl Ikeme

September 1, 2017 8:01 am 0 Comments
Previous

Tottenham fight Chelsea for Swansea’s Fernando Llorente

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>