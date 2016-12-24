Super Eagles slip in FIFA world ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have have dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world rankingof 2016.

The three-time African champions also ended the year as the eighth best team on the continent with 616 points.

Despite impressive performances in the world cup qualifier, including a win over Algeria, the Eagles were not active in December, thus explaining their slip.

Senegal ended as the highest ranked African national team, edging Africa Cup of Nations title-holders, Ivory Coast for top spot.

Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, D.R. Congo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco complete the top 10.

Argentina ended the year on top of the world, leading the way with Brazil in second.

Germany placed third position followed by Chile and Belgium.

Colombia, France,Portugal,Uruguay and Spain complete the top ten in the world.

