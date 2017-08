He wrote;

“Blessed and highly favored. Our princess is here. #daddyduties”

Iheoma Nnadi and the Super Eagles, Fenerbahce striker, Emmanuel Emenike got engaged in September 2016 and were rumored to be pregnant and expecting their first child together months following the engagement, a story Iheoma vehemently denied.

She said at the time that she wasn’t pregnant and she didn’t appreciate the news. 9 months later, her baby is here.

Big congrats to them.