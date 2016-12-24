The Nigerian Super Falcons have released the African Women Cup of Nations trophy they won to the Federal Government.

The team had embarked on a sit-in protest at their Abuja hotel over the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation to pay their outstanding bonuses and allowances.

They held on to the trophy they won in Cameroon and also refused to vacate their hotel.

They have finally released the cup after the government released funds for them to be paid.

The trophy has been handed over to the NFF Secretary-Genral, Mohammed Sanusi.

Super Falcons release 2016 AWCON trophy