Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha says those responsible for the murder of catholic priest, Rev. Father Callistus Onunkwo of Osina in Ideator North Local Government Area of the state, have been arrested.

Speaking to Journalists at the Government House Owerri ,Governor Okorocha commended the Police for their work in apprehending the alleged killers within a short period of time.

The Governor however expressed worry that those arrested are also those saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the society.

He assured that no criminal in the state would go Scot free if they committed any crimes.

