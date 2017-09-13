Suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyichukwu Dike has appeared in a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court to face a one count charge of murder for the alleged ritual killing of 8-year old Chikamso Mezuwuba.

His arraignment is coming days after he was recaptured following his escape from police custody last month.

Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike arrived the Rivers State Judiciary complex under very tight security in order to forestall another escape.

There has been heavy security presence around the suspect since he was recaptured in Plateau state last week.

But the Chief Magistrate Court declined jurisdiction to hear the matter and referred the case file to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

Despite the high profile nature of the case, the defense team has expressed hope that the trial would not be influenced by public opinion.

Pending advice from the DPP, the magistrate court also ruled that the accused person be remanded in prison custody while the case was adjourned indefinitely.

