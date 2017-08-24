Tarabans have assured Governor Darius Ishaku of re-election in 2019.

Their position was on the many transformational projects executed by his administration.

Some indigenes and residents who spoke to TVC News shortly after the opening of the Jalingo-Kona road by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today, applauded Ishaku’s government for taking the state capital to an enviable height within two years in office.

According to them, Ishaku has fulfilled his political promises and would be supported to realise his second term bid.

They urged him to maintain the pace of development in the state

