Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode expressed confidence in the ability of the new Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal to deliver on the enormous task before him in effectively and efficiently policing the State.

Governor Ambode, spoke when he received the former Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni and the new CP alongside top officers of the Command.

He specifically thanked Owoseni for contributing immensely to the security of the State during his tenure, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Edgal On his part, assured that he would hit the ground running and employ various means including community policing to ensure Lagos remains safe.

Task ahead is enormous, Ambode tells new CP