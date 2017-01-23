Taylor Swift backlash continues after She tries to Cash in her Feminist card

Saturday’s Women’s March made activists out of many who had never gotten political publicly before—Taylor Swift among them. The singer, whose silence on the 2016 election got global attention, tweeted a statement of support for the march—and suggested she was part of that resistance.

“So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched,” she wrote. “I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day.”

Swift did not appear to have attended any of the protests herself.

Fans of the singer didn’t take kindly to her gentle wade into the election, though, with many replying to her tweet with messages along the lines of “too little too late”. They asked why she has only just spoken out, and some just shared their exasperation about her silence in the form of some pretty genius GIFs.

