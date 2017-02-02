Third Adeboye Annual birthday lecture focuses on building a better Society

“Excellent leadership in a pluralistic and ethno-religious society like Nigeria formed the thrust of the third Pastor Enoch Adeboye annual birthday public lecture held in Lagos.

The lecture to commemorate the 75th birthday of the General Overseer worldwide of The Redeemed Christian Church of God stressed the importance of credible and responsive leadership in building a better society.

The Guest Speaker at the event Pastor Femi Atoyebi a senior advocate of Nigeria pointed out that leadership should first be taught at the family level in order to rub-off on the society.

Wife of the General overseer Folusho Adeboye who represented her Husband at the lecture urged leaders in the church to look inward in their effort to portray good leadership qualities.

