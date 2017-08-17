Guam’s government says that there has been “no change” in its threat level, after North Korea

threatened last week to fire missiles nearby.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards Guam while he waits to see what the United States does.

Guam’s Homeland Security Adviser George Chafauros thanked U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford’s diplomatic efforts in his recent visits to South Korea and China.

Despite the recent scares, John Nathan Denight, head of Guam’s tourism bureau, said that tourism over the past few days has grown as expected.

