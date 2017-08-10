Three suspected cases of Lassa Fever have been reported in Yobe State.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bello Kawuwa, the government is yet to confirm the veracity of the cases, promising to do so after thorough investigation is carried out.

Dr. Kawuwa also disclosed that the people believed to have been affected have been quarantined with clinical appraisal ongoing.

He added that the epidemic response team is already in those communities carrying out contact tracing operation and enlightening the people in line with best medical practice.

