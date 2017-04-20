Timi Frank urges President Buhari to sack incompetent, corrupt appointees

The embattled deputy national spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sackappointees, including cabinet members, who had brought the Federal Government to disrepute.

He made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, while reacting to the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Oke by the president.

Frank said the suspension of the SGF and the NIA boss was long overdue.

Frank had earlier written an open letter to Buhari, demanding openness in the handling of controversial money discovered by the EFCC.

According to him, the suspension of the NIA boss will boost the confidence of Nigerians in the Federal Government`s fight against corruption in the country.

He expressed confidence that the three-member committee set up by the president to investigate the matters would come up with a result that would please Nigerians.

