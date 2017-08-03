The beautiful actress, Tonto Dike who was yesterday accused of borrowing from a producer who groomed her, decided to reply her on social media. Tonto denied being in possession of her car nor cloths. She said, I never lied against Ada Slim, nor did I dismiss her. She also didn’t hesitate to sub the hell out of her former friend.

“I can’t remember having your car in my possession nor owing you or having your clothes with me but IF I TRUELY DO PLEASE BIG SIS SEND ME THE BILL.God has blessed me now and am super grateful,” Tonto says.

Read her full reply below:

Ada claims she made Tonto who Tonto is today–starting with giving her the first two movie roles, introducing her to Mama G, taking her to meet the big shots in the industry. Ada Slim also stated that she gave Tonto her dresses and cars.

However, they fell apart when Ada Slim suffered a huge set back and her “soul sister” resorted to ridiculing and pretending she had no idea who she was.

Tonto Dike replies producer who accused her of borrowing