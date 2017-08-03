Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and filmmaker Ada Slim are at each others throat on Instagram. The Producer, Ada Slim claims she made Tonto Dikeh who she is today even after loosing N2million because of the movie star. Tonto Dikeh replied her saying: “It’s clear that you are bitter,” read actress’ response to filmmaker who ‘made her famous’.

Their public feud started when the actress and filmmaker took to her page today, August 2, 2017, to accuse the actress of mocking her behind her back, dismissing her as a ‘fan’, and not returning her car.

Tonto Dike is yet to return my cloths and car that she borrowed – Nollywood producer Ada