A top commander of Boko Haram, Auwal Ismaeela, has surrendered to the Nigerian army in Borno State.

Ismaeela reportedly played a major role, in the abduction of the more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, in 2014.

The army says the Boko Haram commander, who is now being interrogated, confessed to taking part in the killings of youths in Madagali, Adamawa State and other parts of the North East.

He has offered to help security agencies with useful information, about the location of other commanders of the sect.

