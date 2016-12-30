Radio continental 102.3fm, organisers of ”my Swag” has unveiled the top 3 finalists in the ongoing internship/training programme.

The chosen 3 had scaled series screening exercise, hurdles, including online audio series, online and On-air public voting process and judges screening live on the show to emerge the tops finalists.

The three contestants that emerged for the top 3 spots are; Babalola Sage Doyin, Halimat Bakenne and Adeshina Aderonke. They are billed to commence their internship/training programme with Radio Continental in January, 2017.

The three qualified finalists will undergo training in different departments ( news, programmes, production, scheduling etc) at Radio Continental for three months.

TOP THREE FINALISTS EMERGE IN ”MY SWAG”