Tope Tedela and Paul Utomi produce first movie

Nollywood stars, Tope Tedela and Paul Utomi have jointly produced an upcoming movie titled, ‘WhatLies Within’.

The movie directed by Vanessa Nzediegwu, features actors like Michelle Dede, Ebele Okaro, Ken Erics and Steve Onu popularly known as as Yaw and the trio, Vanessa Nzediegwu, Tope Tedela and Paul Utomi.

What Lies Within tells the story of two women, Fiona and Ireti, thrown in the middle of a situation that adversely affects their loved ones, friends and family members.

Set in Lagos, the movie will be released in cinemas on September 1, 2017.

