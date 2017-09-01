Spurs have agreed a fee with Swansea of close to £15million as well as a three-year contract with the Spain international. Llorente underwent a medical at Spurs’ Enfield training base this morning.

Chelsea had been favourites for Llorente’s signature for weeks, especially given that he played for Antonio Conte at Juventus before.

Conte saw him as the perfect senior partner for the young Alvaro Morata, who they signed from Real Madrid earlier this summer.

But Tottenham pushed for Llorente on Wednesday and are set to complete the deal this afternoon. That would allow Vincent Janssen to leave, with West Bromwich Albion interested, and give Mauricio Pochettino a more experienced Plan B striker to fill in for Harry Kane.

Janssen has struggled to make an impression since he arrived from AZ Alkmaar last summer.

Tottenham fight Chelsea for Swansea’s Fernando Llorente