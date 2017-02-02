Trade facilitation deal to ensure ease of doing business – Minister

Nigeria’s Trade Minister Okechukwu Enelamah says the recent trade facilitation agreement ratified by government is to help in ensuring the ease of doing business, thereby improving trade beyond oil.

Enelamah who revealed this while interacting with the media in Abuja, expressed optimism that the agreement will also attract foreign investors into the country.

The ratification of the trade facilitation agreement with the world trade organization is primarily geared at creating an enabling environment for businessmen exporting locally made products from different parts of the country

The Trade Minister describes Nigeria’s recent ratification of the Trade Facilitation Agreement as a reflection of this present administration’s commitment to the World Trade Organisation and a rules-based economy.

Enelamah restates Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for doing business with ease and says Government is ensuring its directive concerning visa on arrival within forty-eight hours for foreign businessmen that want to invest in Nigeria is effectively implemented.

Also speaking, the minister of state for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar discloses that the ministry has secured a six hundred thousand dollar grant from the African development bank to assist Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMES in Nigeria.

The ministry is looking into ways of ensuring that foreign exchange is made available to businessmen to ease business operations in Nigeria.

