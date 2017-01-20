Tragedy: 2-year-old boy killed in fire outbreak at Ojuelegba

A two-year-old boy has been reported dead following a fire incident that gutted a flat at Ojuelegba in Lagos State on Thursday.

The parents and two sisters of the deceased, who were rushed to the hospital after the incident, are reported to have become unconscious. Rasak Fadipe, director, Lagos State Fire Service, confirmed the tragic incident in an interview with NAN. Fadipe said the tragedy occurred at 11, Atan Street, Ojuelegba, Lagos, saying they got call around 6am.

He said at the time they arrived at the three storey building, the first floor that was housing the victims was in flame. “Before we got there, people in the area have been able to evacuate the family members out of the building unconscious due to fumes inhaling,” he said.

“The children: two girls and a boy of ages 8, 5 and 2 were taken to LUTH, while parents taken to a private hospital. “Unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital. We went to see the victims at the hospital.” He advised residents against erecting burglaries that would be dangerous to the occupants of such high rise buildings.

The director also called for the installation of fire-fighting equipment at homes and public places for emergency operations.

