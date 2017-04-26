Traitors of the family…after all the Adelekes did for you – Davido cries

Davido took to his Instagram on Monday morning to express sadness over his uncle Senator Adeleke’s death.“Heartbroken Rest In Peace My dear uncle…. SHERUBAWON,” the singer wrote.

 

The popular hip hop star, Davido alleges that his late uncle was killed following his snapchat where he alleged that his uncle was killed because he had plans for next election in Osun state.Davido says as he alleges his uncle was killedDavido says as he alleges his uncle was killedDavido says as he alleges his uncle was killed

The senator representing Osun West, passed away on Sunday, April 23 at Biket Hospital in Osogbo, the state capital after reportedly slumping.

April 26, 2017 12:18 pm 0 Comments
