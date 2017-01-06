The Nigeria military has confirmed that another abducted Chibok schoolgirl has been found.

Rakiya Abubakar and her baby were rescued by the troops of 27 brigade in Buni yadi, Yobe state.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman, who confirmed the development said she was discovered during an investigation by Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Rakiya was abducted along with her colleagues on April the 14th, 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists.

She is currently undergoing medical examination before she is released to the Borno State Government.

This brings to 23 the number of abducted Chibok school girls found so far

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Yobe state