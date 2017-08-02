President Donald Trump hailed “a great day at the White House” following yesterday’s removal of communications director, Anthony Scaramucci after just 10 days in the position, in a move that has only increased the sense of chaos at the heart of his administration.

Scaramucci’s removal is being credited to new chief of staff, General John Kelly who is said to be keen on bringing sanity back to the West Wing of the White House.

Before his sacking, Scaramucci had a turbulent series of media appearances over the last week, the last being his expletives-laden comments to a New Yorker reporter.

Scaramucci was hired on July the 21st, months after the departure of Michael Dubke, who had struggled to craft a coherent communications strategy as the administration spun from one controversy to the next.

Trump hails “great day at the White House” after Scaramucci’s