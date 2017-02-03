The International Air Transport Association (IATA), has sought clarity from the United States Government, over the executive order recently enforced by President Donald Trump, restricting citizens from seven countries from entering the US.

IATA represents 265 airlines all around the world and says the order was capable of hampering trade and free movement.

In a statement, the association stated since the order was issued, entry requirements had been changed “significantly and immediately”.

“The EO was issued without prior coordination or warning, causing confusion among both airlines and travelers.

“It also placed additional burdens on airlines to comply with unclear requirements, to bear implementation costs and to face potential penalties for non-compliance,” it said.

Trump’s travel ban causing confusion among airlines‎ – IATA