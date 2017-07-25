Tuface should be arrested for theft – Black Face

Blackface calls on the federal government to arrest Tuface over song theft. It appears that the row between erstwhile members of the defunct Plantashun Boyz, Black Face and Tuface, will continue to rage for a while.

Evidently not satisfied with accusing Tuface of stealing his intellectual property, Black Face, in an interview with HipTV, gave the indication that he was spoiling for another altercation with his former band mate.

In a clip of the interview posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the aggrieved musician, whose grouse is that he was neither acknowledged nor rewarded for his role in writing Tuface’s multiple award-winning song, African Queen, showed that he was not willing to rest his case yet.

Black Face also grabbed the opportunity provided by the interview to kick against efforts by another band mate, Faze, to broker peace between himself and Tuface. Implying that Faze’s peace move was not necessary, he told HipTV, “Faze is my friend and he is going to do his own bit. But, one thing that he does not know is that who feels it, knows it. He didn’t write the song, I did. So he does not know what I am talking about.

“It is easy for him to call for peace. But then, it is the duty of the offender to apologise for his action. I can’t keep quiet about what happened because I haven’t offended anybody. I have not stolen anybody’s song.”

In a tone that seemed to suggest that the Federal Government had not done much to stem the tide of copyright infringement nor set up the required structure to fight it, in the country, he revealed that some of the worst offenders were fellow musicians.

He said, “Had the Federal Government introduced an appropriate punishment for stealing other people’s songs, many music artistes would be in trouble today. If the penalty required offenders to spend some years in jail, many so-called big artistes would be in prison by now.

“Some of them steal songs from fellow musicians based in the country or abroad and pass them off as their own. This is very bad for culture and the creative sector. It is also bad enough for the honest and hardworking Nigerian artiste who goes through a lot of trouble to survive.

“Whatever the government decides, the courts are there to ensure that justice prevails. If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law, you will have to accept the consequence of your actions.”

