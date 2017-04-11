A Tupac inspired pop-up cafe opens in New York City

Rapper Tupac Shakur’s vision for a restaurant is coming to life in New York City.

A Tupac inspired pop-up cafe opens in New York City

April 11, 2017 9:37 am 0 Comments
Previous

Fans criticise Janet Jackson after split from husband
Next

“Harry Potter” triumphs with magical sweep at Olivier Awards

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>