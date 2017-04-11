A Tupac inspired pop-up cafe opens in New York City

Twenty-one years ago the musician charted out plans for an eatery called the Powamekka Café, and Universal Music Group’s Bravado brand is bringing it to fruition for three days.

The space is home to the Lower East Side restaurant Sweet Chick and will feature mac ‘n’ cheese, cheese fries and Pac’s wings, which his cousin Jamala used to make for him.

Fans will be able to see personal photos from Tupac’s estate, music memorabilia and purchase items created especially for the pop-up.

The pop-up will opened from April 7-April 9.