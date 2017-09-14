Why I turned down Manchester United’s offer – Gareth Bale

Real Madrid and Welsh attacker Gareth Bale has explained why he did not follow through on transfer speculation linking him on a move to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old according to Daily Mail explained why he rejected Machester United’s offer. He revealed that what really mattered to him as a player are the trophies won. He said: “I think the main thing, when you look back on your career, is that you look at your trophies. In the end that’s probably the most important thing.”

Bale has seen his place at the Santiago Bernabeu come under increasing threat over the last few months, with both Isco and Marco Asensio vying for his place in the La Liga champions attack.

Bale has made something of a slow start this season, and he came in for criticism after Los Blancos’ weekend draw with Levante. But the Welsh star attacker is a key part of a Madrid side looking to make it three Champions League triumphs in a row, beginning their quest against Anderlecht on Wednesday, September 13.

