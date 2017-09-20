United Labour Congress, ULC, has suspended the strike it started in response to a number of labour issues.

The action was called off after a meeting with labour minister Chris Ngige but talks will continue next Tuesday, in Abuja.

Union members walked off their jobs on Monday, over several issues, including government’s failure to register the union, the failure to address the challenges of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the state of Nigerian roads, and the minimum wage.

Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), had on Monday, embarked on an indefinite strike action, thus giving an indication of a looming fuel scarcity.

The nationwide strike was, however, not effective in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country as workers disregarded the directive of the leadership of ULC.

Apart from the depots, normal activities were not disrupted in banks and other government offices as workers went about their activities unhindered.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Monday, cautioned motorists across the country against ‘panic buying’ of any petroleum product as a result of the strike action by NUPENG members.

The President of ULC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, had warned last week that the ULC and all its affiliates would embark on an indefinite strike until all its demands were met by the government, including its registration.

In a swift response, the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, warned the ULC not to embark on such strike, because it is not yet a registered Federation of Trade Unions.

The minister said the ULC had no power to direct workers to embark on strike.

