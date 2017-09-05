UN Security Council opens emergency meeting on North Korea

The UN Security Council on Monday opened an emergency meeting to agree a response to

North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test as calls mounted for a new raft of tough sanctions to be imposed on Pyongyang.

The United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea requested the urgent meeting after North Korea on Sunday detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile.

In his usual manner, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his reactions calling North Korea a rogue nation, and says South Korea is finding out that Pyongyang doesn’t understand appeasement.

He added that the test is a threat to the United States.

His words were echoed by UK foreign Minister Boris Johnson who says the nuclear test is reckless and could spell a new order of threat.

Meanwhile, the United States has also threatened a massive military response to any attack on the United States or its allies after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reveals Washington was not looking for the “total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea.

