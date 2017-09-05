University Of Africa: Bayelsans commend Gov Dickson’s vision

Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson says the University Of Africa in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa

State will be a model of excellence when academic activities eventually commence.

He disclosed this while inspecting work at the permanent site of the tertiary institution.

Bayelsans expressed satisfaction with the vision of the state governor, describing it as the foundation of future academic ambassadors of the state.

TVC’s Ovieteme George reports that the inspection was one of those unscheduled surprise visits to project sites in Bayelsa State.

The governor was not the only one who is pleased with the structure on ground. The member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi says the institution will have a good foundation for academic excellence.

Meanwhile, academic activities have begun in the University Of Africa School Of Foundation Studies in Bolou-Orua.

