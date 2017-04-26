Veteran actor Dele Odule sets to tour with “farewell to reproach”

Nigerian actor, Dele Odule, is set to embark on a tour with his new play “Farewell to Reproach.”

The debut performance will coincide with the day the late Hubert Ogunde staged his first performance titled ‘The Garden of Eden and the Throne of God’ in 1944.

The actor known for his role in the hit movie, Ti Oluwa Nile added that it will also be a part of the celebration of his 40th anniversary on stage.

Odule said that he has gathered a team of artists from the academia and travelling theatre to make the venture a reality. It will have more than a 100 cast and crew.

