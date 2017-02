Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has advised Nigerians to be vigilant while admitting people into their homes.

The actress made this known while screening a movie she co-produced titled ‘THE GUEST’.

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the movie stars Rita as a psychotic friend. It tells the story of a couple who take in a friend recently deported from England.

Things take a different turn as the husband has an affair with ‘the guest’.

