The Nigeria Vigilante Group has expressed its readiness to partner with other security agencies in the country to ensure insecurity is tackled.

Speaking in Lagos at a stakeholders conference, the Lagos state Commander, James Odoma said since The Nigeria Vigilante Group have their men in most rural communities in the state, the new commissioner of police, the Lagos Police Command and other security agencies in the state can always rely on them for information.

Other speakers at the event also reiterated the importance of community policing in a state as populated as Lagos.

