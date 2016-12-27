Vigilantes foil bomb attack at Maiduguri Cattle market

An attempt by 3 female suicide bombers to blow up Maiduguri Cattle market on Monday morning was foiled by security operatives stationed in the community.

The girls stirred suspicions when one of them constantly checked her wristwatch.

Our correspondent reports that one of the girls was shot by the soldiers stationed at the market while the vigilant members of the civilian JTF arrested the other two.

The Nigerian Police bomb disposal unit arrived the scene and detonated the explosives the girls were bearing.

December 27, 2016
