Vin Diesel recieves traditional Indian welcome for ‘xXx’

Women dressed in red saris and yellow turbans gave a traditional Indian welcome to action star Vin Diesel on Thursday as the American arrived to promote his new movie “xXx: Return of Zander Cage.”

Diesel was accompanied by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut in the film which begins its international rollout on Friday.

Dozens of women applied red vermilion dots – regarded as an auspicious symbol in India – to the foreheads of Diesel, Padukone and director D.J. Caruso.

The film sees Diesel’s return to the Zander Cage film franchise after starring in the first movie in 2002 but missing the sequel in 2005.

Although thought to be long-dead, the athlete turned government operative in “xXx: Return of Zander Cage” comes out of exile and races to recover a sinister weapon.

