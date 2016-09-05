Waje marks birthday with childhood photo

Singer Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe popularly known as Waje, took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a cute birthday photo from her childhood days.

She turned a year older yesterday, September 2, marking it with an epic throwback photo. The sweet snap shows Waje smiling adorably at the camera as she is poised to cut her birthday cake. As grainy as the photo is, Waje’s beauty still managed to shine through, complete with the warm smile she still shares.

She wrote:

“When I think of all the good tins when God dey do for me! No 1, no2 ,no 3, no 4 no 5………. Na wa for Jehovah! E dey make sure say I nor lack, my life just dey sweet every time. Look me from when I small till now……… E nor let shame crown me, e nor let enemy laugh me , good health Jehovah take satisfy me,

Jehovah give me better family so on this day I pray for you, the land will always be green for you, it will yield for you,his light will shine on you and your family, His glory shall be all over you.

Thank you my friends for tolerating me and supporting me, my family for loving me, my fans for your smile and faith in my work,your prayers are so appreciated HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO WAJE.”

