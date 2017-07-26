#WakeupNigeria: Meet 14 year old App creator with 16 awards – Tomisin Ogunnubi

Image result for Tomisin Ogunnubi

 

 

 

 

 

14 year old young app creator, Tomisin Ogunubi was in the studio on Tuesday to encourage kids on how to be creative in their own way.

 Tomisin, pupil of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Lagos State, Tomisin Ogunnubi, two years ago completed the development of an Android mobile tracking application named: ‘My Locator’.

She disclosed during the #WakeupNigeria show today that, the app was immediately uploaded online and available for free download from the Google Store.

Ogunnubi’s invention confirms Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg’s statement few months ago that Nigeria was blessed with focused youths who in the future “will emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains and will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates and the Google boys, among others.”

Ogunnubi developed the app under the tutelage of an Information and Communications Technology partnership between the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls and New Horizons Computer Learning Centre.

According to her, the app helps users to know their geographic location, view it on the map and be appropriately directed.

One of the other attributes of the app is that it is integrated with an alert button, which when pressed in a distressed situation, calls the Lagos State emergency service number, 767, “and one thereby gets the chance of being rescued from threatening emergencies or conditions.”

 

 

 

Her mother, Mrs Ogunnubi, who was with her in the studio said, ”I don’t know if it’s a pride to say, we are used to her continuous awards and upliftment. Although we don’t give her complete assess to the social media because of her age, but we allow her explore a bit.”

The young app creator who is happy with her achievement so far said, she will like to attend Oxford university or MIT.

So we ask, if she was able to attain this height because of her solid educational and financial background, what happens to the children from the low class, or how can their talent be exposed where they do not have the resorces?

 

#WakeupNigeria: Meet 14 year old App creator with 16 awards – Tomisin Ogunnubi

July 26, 2017 8:53 am 0 Comments
Previous

#WakeupNigeria: Young singer Komos, trills audience with live performance. WATCH
Next

“Not Too Young to Rule” group takes advocacy to National Assembly

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>