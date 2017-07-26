WakeupNigeria: Meet 14 year old App creator with 16 awards – Tomisin Ogunnubi

She disclosed during the #WakeupNigeria show today that, the app was immediately uploaded online and available for free download from the Google Store.

Ogunnubi’s invention confirms Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg’s statement few months ago that Nigeria was blessed with focused youths who in the future “will emerge as Nigeria’s industry captains and will become tomorrow’s entrepreneurial giants like Bill Gates and the Google boys, among others.”

Ogunnubi developed the app under the tutelage of an Information and Communications Technology partnership between the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls and New Horizons Computer Learning Centre.

According to her, the app helps users to know their geographic location, view it on the map and be appropriately directed.

One of the other attributes of the app is that it is integrated with an alert button, which when pressed in a distressed situation, calls the Lagos State emergency service number, 767, “and one thereby gets the chance of being rescued from threatening emergencies or conditions.”