WakeupNigeria: ‘Pastor Adeboye’s wife bans the use of Asoebi’ – Titi

Oyebola Adelagun-Oyinsan , they read from a newspaper headline that, a compulsory uniform outfit,popularly known as “aso ebi,” has been outlawed in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Petty lies, usually told at wedding engagement ceremony, have also been declared ungodly and banned.

It was reported that, the wife of the General Overseer of the church and Mother-in-Isreal, Pastor Folu Adeboye made these known on Saturday at the women’s meeting, which was a part of the activities of the 65th annual convention of the church themed “Halleluyah”.

She stated at the meeting that compelling members of the church to participate in Aso ebi during special programmes in local assemblies was ungodly.

The news that some members of the church without financial power to buy such uniforms, were excluded from the programmes for which the uniforms were sown, was seriously repudiated by the church leadership.

She noted that Aso ebi which should ordinarily be for the family, must not be elevated to the point of making it to overshadow the spiritual life of the congregants.

What are your thoughts on this new development?

