WakeupNigeria: WonderKid, Ozzy Bosco captivates the heart of many on stage

8-year-old Ozzy Bosco, also known as WonderKid, who was named the Youngest Peace Ambassador of National Peace and Unity Estate Ibeju-Lekki on Tuesday gave a loving live performance on the stage during the #WakeupNigeria show this morning.Award-winning Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor and Oba Rafiu Olusegun Salami, the Onibeju of Ibeju land, Lagos on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, bestowed the honour on him.

Wonderkid rose to fame after winning the season 7 Nigerian Kids Got Talent award and has recorded songs with the likes of Olamide, Flavour and Terry G. Less than two years that he won the Kids Got Talent show captivating the hearts of many, the six-year-old has performed in numerous shows and has been adjudged as the youngest entertainer not only in Nigeria but in Africa with lots of awards to show for it.

Now, the new kid on the block, Ozzy Bosco is set to make the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest musician. SAMUEL ABULUDE writes. At a tender age, he is already dazzling his world with a good singing ability and great dance steps making people to draw comparisons between him and the late entertainer of all times Michael Jackson who also started as a child star. Within the space of eighteen months, the energetic youngster, Ozzy Bosco has already won twelve awards including the youngest musician of the year at City People Entertainment Awards. Ozzy Bosco is already the youngest African superstar.

What do you think about his talent at this age and how he can merge it with education?

